Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers set to sign former goal-machine striker, Stoke City tipped to lose £18m man
Huddersfield Town are busy at work behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month, as Carlos Corberan plots potential new signings to strengthen his side ahead of next season.
The Terriers finished the season down in 20th place in the table, and will be looking for a much improved 2021/22 campaign.
Discussing the prospect of fans returning to the John Smith's Stadium next season, assistant coaches Jorge Alarcon and Narcis Pelach expressed their
excitement at playing in front of a packed house.
The former said: “We have missed the Huddersfield fans this season as we feel the fans will play a very important role, with our aggressive and offensive style of football we believe the fans can help us and the team execute this style of play.
“We have missed them and are looking forward to live the feeling of fans being inside the John Smith’s Stadium next season.”
Pelach added: “Everyone in Spain says that the English fans are the best fans so we cannot wait to feel this next season and enjoy this part of English football.
“We are excited to see the fans as well as feel the energy they can create inside the John Smith’s Stadium. We hope that next season will be a fantastic season for everyone associated with Huddersfield Town.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: