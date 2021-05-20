Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers set to sign former goal-machine striker, Stoke City tipped to lose £18m man

The Terriers finished the season down in 20th place in the table, and will be looking for a much improved 2021/22 campaign.

Discussing the prospect of fans returning to the John Smith's Stadium next season, assistant coaches Jorge Alarcon and Narcis Pelach expressed their

excitement at playing in front of a packed house.

The former said: “We have missed the Huddersfield fans this season as we feel the fans will play a very important role, with our aggressive and offensive style of football we believe the fans can help us and the team execute this style of play.

“We have missed them and are looking forward to live the feeling of fans being inside the John Smith’s Stadium next season.”

Pelach added: “Everyone in Spain says that the English fans are the best fans so we cannot wait to feel this next season and enjoy this part of English football.

“We are excited to see the fans as well as feel the energy they can create inside the John Smith’s Stadium. We hope that next season will be a fantastic season for everyone associated with Huddersfield Town.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. McGree to stay with Blues Birmingham City have agreed a deal to keep Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree at the club until the start of next year. The Australia youth international has featured 15 times for the Blues this season, since joining the side on loan last October. (BBC Sport) Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

2. Palace eye Chelsea youngster Swansea City loan star Marc Guehi has been tipped to join Crystal Palace this summer. The Chelsea youngster looks set to go out on loan again next season, and could be brought in to bolster an Eagles squad set to lose a number of players. (The Athletic) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo

3. Stoke stopper is Lincoln hero Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik has joined Lincoln City on an emergency loan, after regular stopper Alex Palmer suffered a head injury in training. He conceded kept a clean sheet in last night's 2-0 play-off semi-final first leg win against Sunderland last night. (Club website) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

4. Lions close in on double deal Millwall are set to bring in two new players, with both Hull City goalkeeper George Long and Derby County full-back Scott Malone. The latter is currently on loan at the Den, and was previously a Millwall between 2012 and 2015. (London News) Photo: David Rogers Buy photo