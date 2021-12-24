The 26-year-old has been struck with injuries since his arrival in Yorkshire in January and has only managed one appearance this season.
Meanwhile, Alex Vallejo has also been under the knife and is expected to be missing until the spring.
Huddersfield are set to host Blackpool on Boxing Day and could return to the top six with a win.
Here are the best of today's rumours...
1. Hartlepool to raid Middlesbrough youth
Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee is hoping to raid his former club Middlesbrough in January for some of their young prospects. Williams Kokolo, Cain Sykes, Connor Malley, Sam Folarin and Jeremy Sivi are all on his radar. (Football League World)
2. No loan move away for Blackpool midfielder
Rob Apter was handed a trial by Livingston ahead of a potential loan deal away from Blackpool in January, however the Scottish club have decide against signing the 18-year-old. (Football League World)
3. Coventry City star extends stay
Coventry City midfielder Jamie Allen has signed a new contract which will see him extend his stay with the club to 2024. The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Championship. (Coventry Live)
4. Brentford in talks with Johnson
Brentford are reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Brennan Johnson, though they are not willing to meet his £20m valuation. (90min)
