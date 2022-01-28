Huddersfield Town are undefeated since their 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough in November and will be looking to make it a ninth league game unbeaten tonight.
Meanwhile, Stoke have won only one of their previous six Championship matches.
A win for the Terriers could move them up to fifth in the table.
Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...
1. Everton eyeing Blackburn Rovers defender
Everton are reportedly hoping to sign Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan on a free in the summer. The Irishman's contract expires at the end of the season and is attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and the Toffees. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
2. Ex-Middlesbrough ace to join Barcelona
Former Middlesbrough winger, Adama Traore, is in talks with Barcelona over a return to Spain and is expected to undergo a medical. Tottenham Hotspur previously had a £15 million bid rejected for the Wolves star. (The Athletic)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
3. Ex-Preston boss to land new job
Former Preston North End manager, Frankie McAvoy, is reportedly set to become Hearts' new academy director. The Scot has been out of work since he departed Deepdale last month. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Spurs out of January race for Hull starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly likely to wait until the summer to make a bid for Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter. Brentford and West Ham are two of a number of clubs that have also been linked with the 20-year-old. (The 72)
Photo: Harry Trump