The Terriers will take on Reading on Saturday as they look to pick up their first league win of the year.
A victory over the Royals could see them return to a play-off position and as high as fourth place.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Spurs join race for Boro star
Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender, Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest. The Championship club will demand £12 million for the player. (Evening Standard)
Photo: DANIEL LEAL
2. Blades midfielder switch 'close'
Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Regan Slater's move to Hull City is 'close'. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers. (Sheffield Star)
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Brentford target valued at £18m
Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA
4. Ipswich sign Blackpool target
Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Ipswich Town from Bristol City on loan. Blackpool and Hull City were keen on the midfielder but Nigel Pearson didn't want him to go to a Championship rival. (Ipswich Town)
Photo: Jacques Feeney