21st January 2022 - Championship rumours

Huddersfield Town transfer rumours: Ex-Terriers starlet attracting Dutch interest, Liverpool recall Swansea loanee

Huddersfield Town are back in action tomorrow afternoon.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:23 am

The Terriers will take on Reading on Saturday as they look to pick up their first league win of the year.

A victory over the Royals could see them return to a play-off position and as high as fourth place.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Spurs join race for Boro star

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender, Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest. The Championship club will demand £12 million for the player. (Evening Standard)

Photo: DANIEL LEAL

Photo Sales

2. Blades midfielder switch 'close'

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Regan Slater's move to Hull City is 'close'. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers. (Sheffield Star)

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Brentford target valued at £18m

Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)

Photo: James Williamson - AMA

Photo Sales

4. Ipswich sign Blackpool target

Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Ipswich Town from Bristol City on loan. Blackpool and Hull City were keen on the midfielder but Nigel Pearson didn't want him to go to a Championship rival. (Ipswich Town)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
TerriersSwanseaLiverpoolReading
Next Page
Page 1 of 3