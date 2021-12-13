Huddersfield Town narrowly missed out on the victory in Saturday’s clash with Coventry City.
The Terriers took the lead with a first half goal but Matt Godden snatched a point right at the death, leaving them mid-table.
They are now set to face Blackpool on Sunday and will be hoping to move back into the top half of the Championship.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Crystal Palace set to sign Fulham wonderkid for free
Crystal Palace are signing Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield, with the striker's contract expiring next summer. The 19-year-old has made four first team appearances so far. (The Telegraph)
2. Magpies eyeing move for Cherries defender
Eddie Howe is considering a reunion with AFC Bournemouth defender Steve Cook if they are priced out of moves for Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee. The 30-year-old is represented by the same agency a Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Callum Wilson. (The Sun)
3. Pompey consider move for Middlesbrough target
Portsmouth are considering a January move for highly-rated AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker. The 22-year-old was linked with Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Huddersfield in the summer. (The Sun)
4. Blackpool to ask Crewe to reduce Owen Dale asking price
Blackpool are set to ask Crewe Alexandra to reduce their asking price for Owen Dale as they look to make his loan spell permanent in January. The reported fee for the winger would be £500,000. (LancsLive)
