Huddersfield Town will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the third round, with the ties taking place between the 7th and 10th of January.

Swansea City, West Brom, Hull City, Millwall, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest will also all face Premier League opposition in Southampton, Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Arsenal respectively.

Huddersfield last played the Clarets in January 2019 and have failed to beat them in their previous seven attempts.

Their last victory came in a Championship tie in November 2013 with goals from Oliver Norwood and James Vaughan.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest in advanced talks with Switzerland international Nottingham Forest are looking to sign free agent Loris Benito until the end of the season. The left-back has been without a club since leaving Bordeaux in August. (Football Insider)

2. Newcastle United target £20m-rated Stoke City striker Eddie Howe reportedly wants Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell at St. James' Park in January. The 21-year-old will cost the Magpies around £20 million. (The Sun)

3. Posh youngster attracting January interest Peterborough United youngster Idris Kanu could be set for an exit from the club in January. The 22-year-old wants regular football and MK Dons, Salford City and Colchester United are thought to be keen. (Football Insider)

4. Derby County star targeted by Premier League trio Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is attracting interest from Watford, Norwich City and Burnley. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Derby Telegraph)