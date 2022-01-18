Huddersfield Town initially took the lead over Swansea City but were overpowered in the second half of the game, before Flynn Downes equalised for the visitors.

The Terriers were lucky to claim a point after the Welsh side’s performance and Carlos Corberan was thankful for their goalkeeper.

“Our keeper had more work and he helped us not concede a second goal. Lee Nicholls was a key player again today.

"I think the maximum we deserved was the point. We didn’t attack enough second half, we were just defending.”

