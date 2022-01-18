18th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Huddersfield Town transfer rumours: Terriers receive Colwill boost, Portsmouth in 'advanced talks' with Coventry City star

Carlos Corberan has admitted Huddersfield Town didn’t deserve to beat Swansea City.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:17 am

Huddersfield Town initially took the lead over Swansea City but were overpowered in the second half of the game, before Flynn Downes equalised for the visitors.

The Terriers were lucky to claim a point after the Welsh side’s performance and Carlos Corberan was thankful for their goalkeeper.

“Our keeper had more work and he helped us not concede a second goal. Lee Nicholls was a key player again today.

"I think the maximum we deserved was the point. We didn’t attack enough second half, we were just defending.”

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Pompey in 'advanced talks' with Coventry star

Portsmouth are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Coventry City striker Tyler Walker on loan. The 25-year-old has scored three goals this season. (Football Insider)

2. Blues eyeing St Mirren midfielder

Birmingham City are considering a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath this month. The 25-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season (The Scotsman)

3. Brentford pushing for Lewis-Potter deal

Brentford are reportedly pushing to sign Keane Lewis-Potter this month. Hull City turned down an £8 million deal in the summer. (Football League World)

4. Birmingham City keen on Fulham star

Birmingham City have expressed interest in Fulham's Anthony Knockaert, who has struggled for minutes in the Championship this season. The Cottagers are understood to be open to offers for the 30-year-old. (HubFootballUK)

