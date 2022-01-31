31st January 2022 - Deadline Day rumours

Huddersfield Town transfer rumours: Terriers to sign second Chelsea loanee, Oxford United targeting Hatters striker

Transfer deadline day is finally upon us!

By Molly Burke
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:36 am

Huddersfield Town have had a particularly unproductive January transfer window, with zero arrivals.

With three players returning from loan deals, they have been sent out to different clubs – with Romoney Crichlow (Plymouth Argyle), Matty Daly (Bradford City) and Mipo Odubeko (West Ham) all departing until the end of the season.

Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...

1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back

Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)

2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker

Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)

3. Bournemouth agree fee for Posh starlet

Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele. The winger previously rejected a move to Birmingham City after Posh accepted a £1.5 million bid from the Blues. (Bournemouth Echo)

4. Southampton join race for Middlesbrough star

Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in Spence - who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)

