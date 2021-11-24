24th November 2021 - Championship rumours

Huddersfield Town transfer rumours: Terriers' youngster seals non-league switch, Nottingham Forest star ruled out for two months

Huddersfield Town take on QPR this evening.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:57 am

The Terriers travel to Loftus Road tonight to face Queens Park Rangers in the championship.

The fixture comes off the back of a brilliant 1-0 victory over West Brom at the weekend and they will be hoping they can move back into the top six with a win in the capital.

Huddersfield could potentially leapfrog QPR - who currently sit sixth – however Mark Warburton’s side are currently unbeaten in their last four matches.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Fulham make final contract offer to Liverpool target

Fulham have made a final attempt at convincing Fabio Carvalho to sign a new deal with a bumper contract. Liverpool, Leeds United and Real Madrid have all shown interest in the 19-year-old. (Football League World)

2. Sheffield United monitoring Toulouse striker

Sheffield United are one of a host of English clubs that had scouts present to watch ex-MK Dons striker Rhys Healey in Toulouse last weekend. Burnley, Brighton, Norwich, West Brom and Blackburn were also in France. (TEAMtalk)

3. Blackburn Rovers identify Pompey winger as January target

Blackburn Rovers are looking to Portsmouth to replace their injured winger Ian Poveda, who will miss the remainder of the season with cruciate ligament damage. Tony Mowbray is showing interest in Pompey star Marcus Harness. (TEAMtalk)

4. Juventus join race to sign Fulham star

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Villarreal have also recently been linked with the Serbian, who has scored 21 goals in 18 appearances this season. (Football League World)

