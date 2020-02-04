Huddersfield Town 'turn down' HUGE offer for key player, Hull City new boy future transfer fee details 'revealed'  - Championship gossip

The Championship delivered another spellbinding dose of second tier football last weekend, as the race for promotion and the fight against relegation took further enthralling twists and turns over the course of the gameweek.

Leeds United dropped three more precious points at home, while an abject Hull City side - bereft of their two star midfielders, sold on deadline day - were battered 5-1 at home to Brentford. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman, a rumoured target of Leeds United, was said to be the subject of a late deadline day loan bid from Rangers, but the Blades rejected the offer. (Sheffield Star)

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly beat Brentford and a host of German sides to the loan capture of Alessio Da Cruz in the January transfer window. The Dutchman made his debut for the Owls in their draw with Millwall last weekend. (The Athletic)

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has revealed that his club turned down a huge £15m bid for star striker Karlan Grant in the January transfer window. He's scored 13 goals and made four assists this season. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Crystal Palace are said to be keeping a close eye on Queens Park Rangers sensation Eberechi Eze, and could look to launch a move for the England U21 international this summer. (The Sun)

Former Republic of Ireland star Tony Cascarino has claimed that Leeds United "belong in the Premier League", and suggested the club's massive fan base would be an asset to the competition. (Birmingham Mail)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that his club received a "six-figure sum" for Marcus Maddison from Hull City, who will pay another sizeable fee if they make the deal permanent in the summer. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest's hopes of signing Glenn Murray from Brighton look to be over, with the veteran striker securing a new deal with the club after failing to see a January move materialise. (Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that his club came close to signing Watford's Domingos Quina last month, but couldn't make the deal happen without another Baggies player leaving. (Express & Star)

Middlesbrough boss Jonanthan Woodgate has back Sheffield United's Ravel Morrison to shine during his loan spell with the club, as he looks to revive his career with the relegation battlers. (Hartlepool Mail)