It was part of his Christmas as it was for many football-obsessed continentals who are often deprived of their Yuletide fix of the ‘beautiful game’ in their home countries due to winter breaks.

Of course, the Huddersfield Town head coach now finds himself in a working capacity over the holiday season in the country widely acknowledged to be the home of football in England.

Last Christmas, Corberan was denied the full experience of one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar – December 26 – amid a soulless arena at Oakwell where there was no derby feel whatsoever, let alone a festive one.

Feeling the cold: But Carlos Corberan hopes to be warmed up by a full house when Huddersfield host Blackpool on Boxing Day. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A big contingent of away fans were sadly absent with a joyless occasion reinforced when Town succumbed to a late defeat.

A few days later, a volte-face saw Town triumph at the death in their home fixture over Blackburn, but the sense of theatre was diminished by the absence of spectators due to Covid regulations, as fans had to ‘celebrate’ remotely from their homes.

With fingers very much crossed, the John Smith’s Stadium will now stage another Roses encounter this Boxing Day in front of full stands, including a sell-out 2,300 travelling contingent from Blackpool.

It is something that Corberan is looking forward to sampling.

Rolando Aarons is set for more time on the sidelines ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He may have experienced Christmas games from his time as a coach at neighbouring Leeds United, but leading out his own side on a Boxing Day is extra sigificant. Corberan said: “Back in Spain, England was the only country where you could watch important football (on Boxing Day) at that moment.

“Always on Boxing Day, we had one eye on the family, but another one was watching the football and exciting games in this period of time in England.

“I watched many different games and remember watching all the games of Arsenal under (Arsene) Wenger which I was enjoying because of the internationals who made it exciting when I was younger.

“When I was younger, I did have some games when I was working in Saudi Arabia and I was involved on games over Christmas.

Carlos Corberan, Huddersfield Town head coach (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“But over the last five years (in England), I have dealt with (Boxing Day) football.

“It is a special moment of the year and for me in England, you cannot talk about Christmas without talking about football. Football and Christmas are together and this is one of the nice things at this moment. Football is part of the family.”

Given that specific reference to football and family, it should come as no surprise that both elements will come to the fore for Huddersfield’s players tomorrow. The Town squad are due to train on Christmas morning before spending some cherished time with their families in the afternoon.

Corberan added: “We need to know that every football player is a human being.

“But because of the age when footballers finish their careers and are then watching the TV, they would 100 per cent want to be playing in the football game, for sure.

“What we need to do is realise how special we are with the opportunity to play this special game and situation.

“It is a different commitment for players and you have responsibilities. It is a nice commitment and when footballers do not play, they miss it.

“Knowing you are playing that game means you have commitments and sacrifices that are going to be necessary for your job. That is why we will train on the day before the game.

“But it is important to have time with the families in the afternoon to have that balance.”

Meanwhile, Corberan has revealed that Rolando Aarons could be out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The former Newcastle United player has endured an injury-ravaged time since joining Town last January and has made just one appearance this term, coming on as a late substitute in the derby at Barnsley earlier this month.

Aarons made 11 appearances in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, inspirational captain Jonathan Hogg is progressing well in his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Pipa – yet to feature this season after groin surgery – is also making good progress.

Midfielder Alex Vallejo is expected to be missing until the Spring after going under the knife to remedy a knee problem.

Corberan, who reports no Covid issues ahead of Boxing Day, commented: “He (Aarons) had surgery three days ago and he will be out for some months. I cannot tell you exactly how long, but it will be a challenge for him to play again this season.”

Last six games: Huddersfield WLLDDW; Blackpool DDLLLW.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).