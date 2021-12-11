Huddersfield Town v Coventry City: Fit-again Jordan Rhodes offers something new for Terriers

Rhodes rejoined in the summer after a bitty time at Sheffield Wednesday but was only fit enough for one start and two substitute appearances before a back injury got the better of him.

Today he is back in the squad which hosts Coventry City.

“When I saw Rhodes in pre-season I didn’t see the striker I knew he was because the pain in his back limited his mobility,” said the coach.

Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes, who moved from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. Picture: Steve Ellis

“We couldn’t solve the problems and when your movements are restricted as a striker you cannot do anything.

“Now I see a player with more mobility and the movement he needs to control, to pass, to finish, to head the ball, to do the things he has to do.

“If a striker can manage movements in behind, they start to become a complete striker. The more mobile and faster he can be, with his cleverness, the more impact he can have in the box. He is ready now to have that impact.”

Rhodes has different qualities to Danny Ward, Fraizer Campbell and on-loan teenager Ademipo Odubeko, just as a revitalised Josh Koroma offers different wide options to Danel Sinani, missing again with Covid-19. It also raises the possibility of a front two, as was used at Barnsley last week.

“Every striker in the club is a little bit different,” explained Corberan. “We have the option to play with two strikers or look at other options.

“The formation depends on how I feel our team is, how the opponent is going to attack and defend. The players available and their form will decide.