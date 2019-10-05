Huddersfield Town v Hull City: Grant McCann wary of threat from former Tiger Frazier Campbell

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN may just have two league wins to their name so far in 2019, but Grant McCann is confident that the Terriers will ‘fly up the league’ shortly.

The Hull City chief is intent on making it his business that their rise is delayed until after today’s all-Yorkshire affair, but he is unequivocal in his belief that Town will improve dramatically in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “There is no doubt about it, they will fly up the league. There is no question about that.

“They have got a very good squad, (and) players who were in the Premier League last season.

“They have recruited some good players as well, so it is only a matter of time before they climb up the league. Hopefully, that is after Saturday.”

The Tigers face a blast from the recent past today in the shape of former striker Fraizer Campbell with McCann admitting that he viewed his summer departure from East Yorkshire as a foregone conclusion when he became manager on June 21.

Campbell was out of contract in July 1 and while talks were held between the club and his representatives with a salary and deal discussed, there was never a serious prospect of him staying, according to McCann.

He said: “I did not see Fraizer. I came to the club and he was not here.

“I did not ask any questions and I had a feeling he was leaving anyway. It was what it was and we acted quickly to replace him.

“He is a very good player. He can hold the ball up, he can run in behind, he can press and he can score.

“You come up against centre-forwards like this every week in the Championship and Fraizer is no different.

“He is really highly thought of here among the boys and the staff.”