FEW players have experienced the good and not-so-good of life at one club in a comparatively short space of time as Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his maiden campaign in 2021-22, it was sunshine and roses from a personal perspective.

Nicholls kept an impressive 18 clean sheets last term and was named as player of the year and included in both the EFL Championship Team of the Season and Professional Footballers' Association Team of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from those controversial events at Wembley against Nottingham Forest, it couldn’t have gone any better.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The next two campaigns proved somewhat tougher. The Liverpudlian was sidelined for much of the second half of 2022-23 ‘Great Escape’ season following shoulder surgery and the following year proved to be a relegation one.

Last season had its difficulties as well and went in the way that no-one envisaged.

Fast forward to now and while there is a fresh new vibe around the club, both in appearance and personnel, which was fortified by some positive early results, Nicholls has found himself cooling his heels on the bench after being usurped in the pecking order by new number one Owen Goodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commendably, the 32-year-old is not bemoaning his lot and is showing the consummate professionalism and qualities that he has been renowned for in his time at the club.

Huddersfield Town's Mickel Miller gets away from ex-Leeds United man and Leyton Orient forward Sonny Perkins on the opening day of the season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

One of the first to front up in the press - when others perhaps shunned those responsibilities - Nicholls is a player who genuinely cares about the club he represents.

That he took media duties ahead of this particular cup-tie suggests he might be involved for the first time this season.

In fairness, Nicholls said he didn’t know if he was. Being the team man he has, he just gets on with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Huddersfield are to achieve something good this season, they will need plenty of that.

On his mantra, Nicholls, in the final year of his deal,, said: "Be ready, work hard and be a good person.

"Football is the greatest job in the world, whether you are playing or not. Turning up for football every day is a dream come true.

"I’d like to be playing week in week out, but as long as I work hard and keep myself I am improving every week, you never know what is around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, I am not made up to be starting on the bench, but I am really happy we are winning games at the end of the day as this club does not deserve to be in this league. If, come May, we end up going up, I have done my job whether I play 46 or no games."

"Given all that, banging on the manager’s door after slipping down the pecking order following the arrival of Goodman on a season-loan loan, with the Crystal Palace custodian handed the ‘number one’ jersey, was never likely to come into the equation.

Should keeper Jacob Chapman have been fit as opposed to injured in the close season, Nicholls’ position at the club may have been in doubt. He is not the sort to kick up a fuss, experience has taught him that.

He added: "There was a conversation about him (Grant) wanting two number ones, which is fair enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Owen got the nod and we have kept two clean sheets and it is what it is and I might have to bide my time and show what I have to do in training and being ready if called upon.

"I am not the type of lad who kicks toys out of the pram and starts crying about things."

Given his much-discussed squad depth and the fact that Town will be seeking to enhance their promotion credentials with a third league win in three at Blackpool on Saturday, Grant is likely to give opportunities to some players who have been afforded limited game time thus far.

Town fans could get their first look at recent signing Marcus McGuane for instance, with the midfielder having been given time to assimilate with his new team-mates and loan recruit Leo Castledine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In six of the past seven seasons, Town have been eliminated in this competition in front of their own fans, including several first-round exits. It’s something Grant - who doesn’t miss much - is aware of and cup progress is something on his to-do list.

He added: "The group recognise that and come what may, my intention is to really push in the cup competitions this year because the group want the games and I certainly want the games for the opportunity to see the group."

One player who will not be involved is Mickel Miller, with the left-sided player sidelined for a spell after injuring his hamstring at Reading.

It represented a disappointment for all concerned, according to Grant, who is mindful of Miller’s four-month absence with a separate knee issue in the middle of last season and frustration at the fresh setback, given his desire to hit the ground running in 25-26.