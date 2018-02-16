Huddersfield Town v Manchester United: Mourinho attacks ‘lies’ about his relationship with Pogba

MANCHESTER United manager Jose Mourinho has let rip about the “lies” surrounding his relationship with Paul Pogba.

The 24-year-old has dominated the Old Trafford news agenda this week after reports suggested the midfielder was irritated at playing so deep, and was even regretting rejoining the Europa League champions.

Mourinho was also reported to be annoyed by Pogba’s inability to function in a two-man midfield, but all that talk has been dismissed out of hand by the United boss.

The Portuguese, who confirmed Pogba will start at Huddersfield Town on Saturday in the FA Cup, said: “I think you are nice with your words because when you say ‘a lot of speculation’ (regarding Pogba) you should say a lot of lies. Because I accept, and I can speak on Paul’s behalf without any kind of problem, Paul accepts that he has not been playing well in the last few matches. But that’s all.

“And if you want to speak about it, then that’s one thing and then your word ‘speculation’ maybe makes a little bit of sense, but the majority of things you can read and listen, don’t be nice, be objective and say (it is) lies.

“I don’t have to speak with you about my conversations with my players. I don’t have to tell you anything about it.

“It is my problem, it is the player’s problem. A big lie that our relationship is not good, a big lie that we don’t communicate, a big lie that we don’t agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team.

“So, be objective and say what we all know: in the last couple of matches he didn’t play well. Period. End of story.

“Now, it’s my problem and Paul’s problem to deal with it and try to improve his performance level. You don’t need to be a liar.”

Eric Bailly is in line to return at Huddersfield after a three-month absence with an ankle injury, but Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford will miss out with unspecified muscle complaints.