Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough: Chris Wilder anxious to get started on rebuilding plans

His Middlesbrough side face Yorkshire hosts today in Huddersfield and also travel to White Rose opponents in their first outing of 2022 on New Year’s Day when Boro head to Wilder’s old club Sheffield United.

It is a game which will need no selling or build-up whatsoever. But when talk turns to January, sentimentality and reunions is well down the conversation list for the Boro manager.

January is when Wilder can finally trigger the transfer activity he sees as vital to building a side truly in his own image.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

He sounds like he wishes that the new year could arrive tomorrow. Instead Boro must live in the here and now with six games on the agenda before Wilder’s side visit Bramall Lane.

It is not just Wilder who is anxious to get to January either.

Wilder said: “Every day I am here, I know there is a big future for this football club.

“We have got a busy January ahead as I want to improve us in a lot of aspects and the owner (Steve Gibson) wants to improve.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“I had a conversation with him after the (Preston) game and he understands the situation I am in more than anybody.

“He did not have to do that, but he did in terms of his phone call to me. He is incredibly determined and understands it is going to be a process.

“I want to speed up if I am honest about it because you want to get to where you want to as quickly as you possibly can and I am excited about it. There’s trust, honesty and a plan and it is refreshing.”

On how far advanced the club are with their plans for the new year, he added: “We are well down the road with it. We know we have to be smart, with financial fair play which Steve has been big on and rightly so.

“I have said it all along that it is an attractive club to come to and be part of; whether you are a young player or a player who has to kick-start his career.

“We have some exciting targets.

“The challenge now is to get to January and keep picking up points to keep us up there as that builds morale and keeps everybody smiling.”

Wilder admitted that his players saw a bit of his angry side after Boro’s habit of falling away in the second half of games this season again resurfaced in their 2-1 midweek loss to Preston.

It prompted more talk about the fitness of Boro, who boast the third best form in the division in the first half of games, but the 19th best after the interval.

It is a concern in the short term, as Wilder acknowledges with Boro facing a Town side who have hit 15 goals in the second half of games in 2021-22 and just seven in the first period.

He added: “It is the first time where they might have seen me a little bit annoyed and with the hump a little bit. But they have not seen the full blast yet!

“They are getting the messages good and bad. We ran out of energy again on Tuesday and unfortunately that is going to be a slow-burner for us.

“Huddersfield are a good side and deserve to be where they are. But there is no fear in our game.