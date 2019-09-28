Huddersfield town v Millwall – Hurting Schindler striving to bring back good times

SPORT is full of life-enhancing moments as Christopher Schindler knows better than most.

The German defender will hardly ever forget firing Huddersfield Town into the Premier League from the penalty spot on that momentous Spring Bank Holiday Monday at Wembley in 2017, just as the scenes at nearby Stamford Bridge when the Terriers clinched top-flight survival in the following May will always be locked in his memory.

Yet life, as Schindler sagely puts it, is also about the bad times. It is said that you learn more about yourself in difficult moments than you do in the good and the 29-year-old fully concurs.

Town’s desperate form in 2019 has affected him deeply, almost personally.

It has ensured plenty of sleepless nights – and still is – and Schindler’s weary eyes told a story when he spoke with The Yorkshire Post ahead of today’s game.

But there is also defiance. Call it strength in adversity or the notion of ‘what does not kill you makes you stronger’. And Schindler is certainly no quitter.

New Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley (left) with brother and assistant manager Nicky. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

He said: “If you go into your job and have quite a lot of negative outcomes, you always take this into your life as well and cannot stop thinking about it.

“That is basically the problem; you go home and are always thinking about football and trying to improve yourself and the team. And it wouldn’t work...

“But there is no other way. You just have to try and get out of it. The only other option is to stop and this is no option.

“It is not natural – for who I am – to run away and feel sorry. But in life, you have tough periods and there are people in way worse spots than we are (in).

“It is affecting my life and that is why it is so important. I do not want to make it smaller than it is.

“You have to show character and stand up again when you are on the ground. That tells you a lot about yourself and life as well.

“If we get out of the mess; or ‘when’ we get out of this mess, it will be a massive achievement.

“With this negativity and situation we are in, it is so hard to turn this around and getting out of this will be a massive step. It will help you not only in football, but whatever will come in the future.”

For those who openly indulge in the hackneyed talk that most foreign players invariably ‘down tools’ when the chips are down at their clubs in England, meeting Schindler would be revelatory.

A fair way from his Munich roots he may be, but he is feeling the pain of the descent of Huddersfield – his club – acutely.

It stalks him in the work-place and at home. Just as well that he has such a ‘very understanding’ wife as he puts it.

He continued: “You are in a pressure situation and when you are bad, you always think about it, even when you go to sleep. As this is what you do.

“It is easier to focus on the positives on life if a big part of your life is going well. Disappointment is tough, but it is not an excuse.

“You are desperate to give the supporters something back – not just by fighting, but by getting three points.

“It was disappointing that we got relegated, but at least we thought we could win games. But we are not at the minute and it is the same as before.

“This is what hurts a lot and is in the players’ heads.

“It is human to worry about it a little bit. I hope we can give them back as quickly as possible.”

The arrival of the Cowley brothers, whose enthusiasm has been infectious, has been a positive development, even if results have not so far shown that in the early few weeks of their reign.

The determination of senior players to help inspire a fightback is also self-evident, but for Schindler – as happy as he is to front up – it is ultimately about deeds and not words.

One victory since November 25 and a 19-match winless run, featuring seven straight losses ahead of today’s game, speaks for itself.

“As you can imagine, there is a lot going on in the changing room and at the end of the day, it comes down to match-day and this is when it counts,” Schindler added.

“We can talk and try to effect things as much as we want, but we have to deliver.

“The management have done a brilliant job and put their finger right on where the problem is and try to effect it.

“But the biggest thing is confidence and we are making mistakes because of a lack of it.

“You can talk, but you must get the results to prove it and it is a big task.

“There is no magic wand or formula as to how we can change it so everything is fine. It is a tough one, but you have to be excited to do it.”