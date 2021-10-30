Huddersfield Town v Millwall: Terriers still in a good place despite recent setbacks - Harry Toffolo

The answer, as is so often the case, lies somewhere in the middle and, indeed, whatever happens against Millwall today will not truly alter that.

For the more nervous among Town fans, they will deduce their side have won just once in four outings, have scored only twice in that period and fired blanks on three occasions.

Promotion talk? Futile.

However, another set of eyes would argue - in the same run - Carlos Corberan’s side have kept three clean sheets, lost only once and are level on points with two clubs in the Championship play-off spots.

Yes, a week ago, Huddersfield lost 3-0 at leaders Bournemouth but the relegated Premier League club are the only side who still remain unbeaten in this division after 14 games and many other sides will suffer far greater hidings there this term.

This afternoon’s visit from tenth-placed Millwall - Town are eighth - should be a far more competitive encounter especially when you consider another curiosity: all the clubs from Luton Town in fifth to Blackpool in 11th have the same amount of points - 21.

There have been calls for Huddersfield to be more ruthless in attack and that certainly will help their cause.

Get the balance right: Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo says they have been fine tuning in trainign this week. (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

But left-back Harry Toffolo is not unduly worried by the recent lack of goals even if he admits the offensive side of the game has gained greater attention in training this week, aided by the rarity of no midweek fixture.

Asked where improvements can be made, the former England Under 20s defender said: “It’s just the consistency of doing it all the time and making sure we get in those areas.

“This week the lads will have all got on the pitch all at the same time.

“It has been a tough week and it has predominantly led to the attacking sides of things as well .

In touch: Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has guided his side into play-off contention this season. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“We’re working on it. But we’re looking at fine little things here.

“Obviously, we’re on 21 points, we’re in a good position in the division, we can potentially be higher so I know fans are going to want goals and everyone does.

“It’s important for us to get that balance between the two (scoring and defending).

“You’re not going to win a game unless you score and we know that as well.

Fine player and person: Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“So we have to make sure that we’re improving every day.

“But there’s no need to panic. If we’re panicking at 21 points we all need to look at ourselves, if I’m honest.”

There is clearly no panic at John Smith’s Stadium when it comes to Corberan’s squad.

And, even for the pessimistic among Town’s fraternity, it is hard not to be heartened and encouraged when you have players of the attacking quality of Sorba Thomas around.

The wing sensation was playing for Boreham Wood in the National League earlier this year but so rapid has his progress been that he debuted for Wales three weeks ago having been named Championship Player of the Month for September.

That said, Toffolo did have initial concerns.

Asked if he always knew the 22-year-old was destined to fly as he has, Toffolo replied: “He came into the club at the very start and we didn’t really get to see much of him.

“But he walked in with his big hair that he still has now - and that I joke about with him that he’s going to get a ponytail!

“He had his pink Beats on his head and, as he walked in, me and Hoggy said ‘who is this guy here?!’

“And then his personality is incredible. I love Sorba.

“He’s a fantastic human being and a great player as well.

“The fact he’s gone on to do as well as he’s done at this point of the season and be able to represent his country - which is something he is very, very proud of - is an incredible achievement.

“It’s something that as players we’re proud to have Sorba in our team; we want people like that in our dressing room.”

Someone else Toffolo - who joined Millwall in January 2018 but strangely never played before leaving that summer - is glad to call a team-mate is Lewis O’Brien.

Still only 23, he is another player with such promise and pedigree and someone who Corberan will be looking to take command this afternoon.

It is no surprise there was Premier League interest in the summer before the Academy product signed a new long-term deal.

Toffolo, 26, said: “He can go all the way.

“I’ve spoken to him about it already. Obviously, I’m going to say nice things about him more than others.

“But he’s hard-working, humble, comes from a very good family and he’s got it all.

“He’s got something that is very unique in that his athleticism is like nothing I’ve ever seen in a game in terms of his running.

“When we played Hull he took about 50 blows that day and he just kept on running up the pitch with it.

“It was quite enjoyable just watching him from behind; all the defenders just said ‘go on Lewis, keep going!’

“He’s a player that I think will go all the way to the very top. Under the right guidance he’s got at the minute under Carlos he’s improving every day.”

Millwall, meanwhile, are in good form having won four of their last five games to show their own play-offs credentials.

Head coach Corberan expects a “very demanding game” and he added: “They trust a lot in their physical levels and they are more aggressive than last year.

“They’re more focused on winning individual battles than defending spaces now, and they trust a lot in their ability to do that.