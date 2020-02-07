Huddersfield Town v QPR: Lewis O’Brien eager to learn from Terriers’ new arrivals

New arrivals at Huddersfield Town have given the entire squad a boost and added extra “intensity” to training sessions, according to midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The Terriers have been bolstered by the experience of Richard Stearman, Andy King and Jonas Lossl in recent weeks while manager Danny Cowley has also brought promising young players in Chris Willock, Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Toffolo to the club.

And O’Brien feels that Town, who are preparing for a fixture against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon, are reaping the benefits from the new additions.

“It has been really refreshing to get some new faces in the building, there is a lot of experienced people in the building now. It is good to have a good mix of experience and young players,” he said.

“The competition for places makes the intensity and quality of the training go up. There is competition in everybody’s position now and that makes everyone work harder.

“When you’re around the same people you all get into the same routine but with new players coming in you see their styles, especially people in your position, it’s always good to learn off them.”

O’Brien endured a hard-fought relegation battle while on loan at Bradford City last term, which ended with the club dropping out of League One.

But despite being locked in another survival fight with Huddersfield, he insists the mood is completely different to what he experienced at the Terriers’ West Yorkshire neighbours last campaign.

He said: “We all know how the table looks but we try not to worry about that. If we’re doing the right things in training that should translate on the pitch.

“It was a different scenario at Bradford last year. We know we’re in a relegation battle but it feels like we aren’t because of the way the changing room is.

“We’re in high spirits and we know we’re on the right path to go upwards.”

O’Brien has been impressed by on-loan Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe, who claimed a goal and an assist during Huddersfield’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham last weekend.

He added: “He is a brilliant player. Age doesn’t matter with the way he plays the game, he seems miles older than he is.

“He is a top-class player and a brilliant player to have in the team.

“To have a player that wants to get on the ball and wants to drive forward, it gives you a fresh outlook. We have got a lot of different ways to play the game now.”