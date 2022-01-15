Huddersfield Town v Swansea: Josh Koroma hoping he has caused a selection headache

Now the 23-year-old is hoping to build on his FA Cup heroics in today’s Championship game at home to Swansea City.

After a decent start to 2021-22, his form dipped in the autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Every footballer goes through a period of not playing well,” says Koroma. “Not everyone sees training but my training performances were starting to get better and better and when I was coming on (as a substitute in matches) I was starting to make more impact and I did feel a goal was coming. Thankfully I started against Burnley and it was there.”

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma (left) celebrates with team-mates at Burnley. Picture: PA

With Danny Ward the only one of Huddersfield’s three centre-forwards to have scored this season, it is important Koroma contributes from wide, even if the way he assesses his performances is a bit more nuanced.

“Every attacker is measured on goals and assists regardless of how well you’re playing because you can have a bad game in your head but if you score two goals, no one really says anything or you can have one of the best games of your career and if you haven’t scored or assisted, no one really notices,” he comments.

“I believe in focusing on your performance and your goals and assists will come but as long as the team’s winning, I’m happy as long as I’ve impacted the team.”

Although coach Carlos Corberan constantly impressed on Koroma when he was out of the side how good a player he thinks the Londoner is, with Duane Holmes and Danel Sinani competing as inside-forwards in the Terriers’ 3-4-2-1, he has to keep producing.

“It definitely helps everyone when you know you’ve got to train and play to the best of your ability to stay in the team,” he says.

“Duane and Sinani have been unplayable at times so I‘ve got to try and be unplayable as well and cause a headache for the manager. I’d like to think my performance against Burnley did that.”

Lee Nicholls is fit again for Huddersfield, who expect to be without fellow goalkeeper Ryan Schofield for around five weeks with a shoulder injury. Levi Colwill play unless his knee reacts badly to yesterday’s training.