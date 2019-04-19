Huddersfield Town v Watford: Coach Jan Siewert backed to lift Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S Jon Gorenc Stankovic insists the club can put this season’s troubles behind them and bounce straight back to the Premier League.

The Terriers host Watford today looking to end a sorry run of six straight defeats.

These losses are part of a collapse since the start of December that has seen Town lose 19 of their last 21 games.

A number of unwanted records beckon, including the all-time lowest number of goals in a top-flight season on home soil – currently held by Manchester City with 10 in 2006-07. Huddersfield have eight with two games still to play.

The end of this sorry campaign really cannot come soon enough at the John Smith’s Stadium but Stankovic, in his third season with Town, still sees a bright future.

“I was here when we were in the Championship,” said the Slovenian defender. “This squad is capable of being in the top tier again.

“The Championship is a hard league, we all know that. Everything can happen in the Championship. We have seen that.

“We played Reading in the Championship (play-off) final and now they are struggling. You never know what can happen. But we will keep our focus and try hard to get back in the Premier League, as fast as possible.”

Karlan Grant is a major doubt for Town today, meaning Steve Mounie is likely to start.

The loss of the club’s joint top-scorer is a blow for head coach Jan Siewert, who has lost 10 of his 11 games and is yet to provide supporters with a true insight into his thinking in terms of taking Huddersfield forward.

Without much more than a few glib statements from the German to go on, those same fans are yet to be convinced but Stankovic is fully behind Siewert.

“The coach has helped me a lot,” said the 23-year-old. “Every coach is different, like every person is different. But I got my chance under Jan and I am really thankful for that. He has been good for me.”

On the mental effect this season’s struggles have had on the Terriers players, Stankovic added: “It is hard and I think everyone knows that. It is still the Premier League and the best league in the world. I think all the lads who are playing are really enjoying it.”

Watford captain Troy Deeney is out through suspension.

Last six games: Huddersfield Town LLLLLL, Watford LWLWWL.

Referee: R East (Wiltshire).

Last time: Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0; April 14, 2018; Premier League.