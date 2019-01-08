Huddersfield Town will always be part of my best life experiences, says Collin Quaner as he joins struggling Ipswich Town

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD Town winger Collin Quaner has joined Championship side Ipswich Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old has made just two appearances, both as a substitute, during the current campaign.

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship with 15 points from 26 games.

Huddersfield’s head coach David Wagner said: “Collin would not feature for us regularly during the rest of the current season, so I’m happy that we can get him out on loan to play games at a good level in the Championship.

“He is a fantastic character and deserves this chance; I wish him the best of luck during his time at Ipswich.”

Quaner’s contract at Huddersfield runs until the summer of next year.

The player, who had a dramatic impact against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-offs, tweeted: “New challenge ahead...I’m ready! Excited to join Ipswich Town till the end of the season!

“Huddersfield Town will forever be part of my best life experiences! I can’t thank every single terrier enough for the support and love you’ve showed me throughout!”