RAJIV VAN LA PARRA’S loan move to Middlesbrough from Huddersfield Town has been completed.

The 27-year-old will stay at Boro for the rest of the season after passing his medical on Teesside.

No agreement has been made for the switch to become permanent in the summer, meaning Van la Parra will return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Van la Parra joined Town, initially on loan, three years ago and he has made 97 appearances.