Apology from Jurgen Klopp can’t stop the frustration of Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner has revealed that Liverpool manager and best friend Jurgen Klopp apologised to him after the Reds’ victory at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday evening.

Town were unfortunate not to take away a point in a narrow 1-0 home loss in which they failed to score for a fifth successive home match at the start of a Premier League season – equalling the record set by Everton in 1998-99.

All told, Wagner’s side have now failed to score in their past seven top-flight games at the John Smith’s Stadium – incorporating ten-and-a-half hours of football. They are now closing in on Manchester City’s unwanted record of not finding the net in eight consecutive Premier League home games back in 2007.

Fortune did not smile upon Town once more, with Jonathan Hogg hitting the post in the first half and the hosts failing to be awarded a penalty when Hogg’s header struck James Milner’s arm.

The upshot is that Town – who dropped a place to second-from-bottom – remain without a win this season, with their run without a top-flight victory extending to 13 matches, stretching back to April 14.

On what Klopp said to him after the game, Wagner, who lost out for a third time against his great friend in the Premier League, said: “He said sorry...First of all, I had to congratulate him on this win.

“But he knows that maybe this win was not a deserved one as it was not the good performance he expected from his team.

“In the three games we have played against Liverpool, I think this was our best performance.

“For me, it was the second consecutive home performance against a top side where we limited them and deserved to get something.

“But the truth is as well that we did not score and we have no points.”

DECISIVE MOMENT: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's winning goal. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Offering hope for Wagner and Huddersfield, who face Watford, Fulham and West Ham United in their next three matches, Klopp commented: “I saw a very good Huddersfield side and an outstanding atmosphere, which was really exceptional.

“After that awful fixture list so far, now they can start their proper season.”

Despite his side not receiving an element of overall luck on Saturday, Wagner is hopeful that Town will receive overdue fortune in the weeks and months ahead - and remains convinced that his side can survive in the Premier League this season.

He added: “I am not the most superstitious person on the planet. But I know at the minute it looks like that we consistently have no luck.

“But if it means over the season that the luck will be even, then we will have a lot of luck in the next 29 games because we have had a lot of situations that have not been in our favour.

“It was a handball for me and we hit the post and in other opportunities where we not focused or concentrated enough.

“But as long as the spirit and support from the stands is there and the player look so mentally strong and brave, I have no shadow of a doubt that we cannot turn this around.”