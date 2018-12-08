Arsenal 1 Huddersfield Town 0: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe gives his player ratings after Huddersfield Town lost 1-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Reacted sharply to dash from his line early on and claim the ball ahead of the on-rushing Bellerin and then produced a stunning one-handed save to deny Torreira just before the break. Could do little about the winner.

Jorgensen 7

Mightily relieved to see a linesman’s flag raised for offside against Lacazette after the Town defender’s weak back pass had let the striker in. Otherwise, the Dane showed good anticipation throughout.

Schindler 7

Fully committed and read the game in an impressive manner. Did not deserve to finish on the losing side.

Kongolo 7

Typically committed performance from a player who rarely lets Huddersfield down. Kongolo was the man closest to Aubameyang when he showed tremendous ability to create the winner but it was more skill on the part of the striker than a case of Kongolo being at fault.

Smith 7

Brought in as one of three changes by David Wagner and the club captain acquitted himself well. Had one sniff of goal early in the second half but a heavy touch saw him forced to square to Pritchard. Substituted just before the hour with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Booked.

Mooy 8

Great pressing from the Australian. Also looked a threat whenever on the ball and if Town were to make a breakthrough Mooy always looked the most likely.

Hogg 7

Anchored the midfield with his usual tenacity in the early stages but then fell awkwardly on his wrist following a tussle with Guendouzi and required lengthy treatment. Lasted until early in the second half but then substituted.

Williams 7

Making his first league start since Town’s defeat at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur in early March, he broke up countless home attacks. Booked. Substituted.

Lowe 7

Back in the side just a month after suffering a shoulder injury that was supposed to keep him out until Christmas, the left back had to be alert to the dangerous runs of Bellerin, especially in the first half.

Pritchard 7

Came so close to finding Depoitre with a drilled cross that would have left the striker with a tap-in but goalkeeper Leno cut the ball out. Booked. Had a good shout for a penalty turned down for the second consecutive weekend.

Depoitre 7

Good, early pressing from the striker caused both Leno and Mustafi problems and he worked tirelessly all afternoon. His commitment vividly illustrated 12 minutes from time when he helped break up an Arsenal break from a Huddersfield corner as one of the last lines of defence.

Substitutes

Bacuna (for Hogg 53)

Crunching tackle on Torreira as the Arsenal man threatened to break. Booked.

Hadergjonaj (for Smith 60) 6

Got a vital touch on a Kolasinac cross after initially being caught out of position and allowing the wideman to dart into the box.

Durm (for Williams 70) 6

Brought on to shore things up but Town could not see the game out.