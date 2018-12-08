Arsenal 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Latest from Emirates

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S battling display ensured it was honours even at half-time against Arsenal.

The Terriers rode their luck at times, not least when a poor back pass by Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen had set Alexandra Lacazette free just before half-time.

Lacazette duly found the net only for a raised flag from the linesman to cut short the celebrations, the officials ruling that the striker had been offside moments earlier from a flicked header.

The incident left the home crowd fuming as the Gunners once again got to half-time without scoring.

Little of attacking note happened until just before the half-hour mark, when Arsenal squandered two gilt-edged opportunities in as many minutes.

First, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired wide from close range after being picked out by Granit Xhaka.

Then, just moments later, Alexandre Lacazette slipped with the goal at his mercy after Huddersfield had been opened up down their left flank and his shot flew way over the crossbar.

Then came Lacazette being denied a ‘goal’ by the offside flag before Jonas Lossl added the home frustrations by clawing away a Lucas Torreira shot.

Town’s best moment came when Tommy Smith found Alex Pritchard but he fired over.

Torreira grabbed a late goal for the Gunners.