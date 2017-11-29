Arsenal v Huddersfield Town: Reunion of Gunners and Terriers evokes memories of pioneer Herbert Chapman

Herbert Chapman, the manager who brought the League title to Leeds Road and Highbury, stands alone as a football pioneer. Richard Sutcliffe reports.

SUPPORTERS of the two clubs set on the road to greatness by Herbert Chapman will not have too far to look tonight for reminders of his enduring legacy.

There will be the three stars that adorn the badge on Huddersfield Town’s kit as an appreciative nod to the trio of consecutive league titles that turned the Yorkshire club into the dominant force of English football in the Twenties.

Chapman won the first two of those championships before leaving in 1925 for Arsenal, where, if anything, he made even more of a lasting impact.

The statue of the Yorkshireman that stands outside the Emirates Stadium is testament to that, along with the many honours he won that are commemorated along the front wall of the upper tier.

His influence in N5 stretches even further, the name of the ‘Arsenal’ tube station that many fans will arrive via tonight being a direct result of Chapman lobbying London Transport to ditch the old Gillespie Road moniker that had been in use for more than a quarter of a century.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is reaping the benefits of the legacy of Herbert Chapman. (Picture: PA)

Then, there is Highbury, now transformed into flats but once the club’s stylish home that Chapman’s success helped build.

The football club may have decamped to the nearby Emirates 11 years ago but the Grade II listed Art Deco West Stand, opened in the wake of Arsenal’s first League title triumph in 1931, still stands as a monument to a man who also dreamed up the ‘Gunners’ nickname.

It isn’t just bricks and mortar, however, where Chapman’s influence will be most keenly felt tonight. Arsene Wenger and David Wagner, two men whose imprint is felt across every inch of their respective clubs, are just the latest generation of a manager’s role first pioneered by Chapman.

Unlike his peers, he took complete control wherever he managed. Directors may have been all powerful elsewhere and decisions taken by committee but this was not Chapman’s way.

Transfers, wages, scouting, travel, even identifying a new training ground were all part of his remit once handed the reins at Huddersfield, and his remit alone. He even attended board meetings at Leeds Road, a privilege Ambrose Langley, his predecessor, was never afforded.

Matt Busby, Bill Shankly, Don Revie, Alex Ferguson and Wenger all later sprang from a revolutionary mould first created in the West Riding.

Being handed such unprecedented carte blanche was justified by Chapman breaking not only the then stranglehold of rugby league in Huddersfield but also the dominance of clubs such as Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle United.

Both tasks were far from easy. But Chapman’s vision and keen eye for talent meant success was almost instant, the FA Cup being won at the end of his first full season at the helm.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

An era of incredible success followed, with those three league titles in a row – the final one coming after Chapman had been lured south by an offer to double his wage to £2,000 – creating history. Only the Gunners a decade or so later and the great Liverpool side of the Eighties matched the feat before the advent of the Premier League.

Chapman’s revolutionary ideas were key. He employed a team of scouts to scour the country for talent, insisting any suggested signings must be capable of fitting the template of his Town team.

One time, a private detective was instructed to intercept Alex Jackson, a Scottish international outside right, outside one of Glasgow’s train stations amid serious interest from Liverpool and whisk him away to a boarding house until Chapman could get to Scotland.

The following day, Chapman accompanied Jackson to his parents and a deal was struck for £2,500.

No other manager had ever been as thorough, a point underlined by Town’s swift counter-attacking style of play and training methods being aped by the second and third teams to ensure players could make the step up with the minimum of fuss.

Fitness was also prioritised, while tactically Chapman was way ahead of his contemporaries.

Never was this more apparent than following his switch to Arsenal, where he introduced the ‘stopper’ centre-half. Concocted as a direct response to the offside rule being changed to state two rather than three players had to be between the attacker and goal, the defender was instructed to stay in his own half at all times and focus solely on winning the ball in the air. Tony Adams owed Chapman a lot.

Eventually, the rest of English football caught up. It was a similar story with many of Chapman’s innovations, the shirt-numbering he introduced on the opening day of the 1928-29 season only for the FA to subsequently ban, taking ten years to catch on.

Other innovations took even longer. Floodlights weren’t adopted until 20 years after Chapman had them installed at Highbury, while it was almost three decades before his ideas on changes to the management of the England team found favour with the FA. Chapman, who died of pneumonia in January 1934, also advocated special diets long before the arrival of Wenger.

It is, however, Huddersfield and Arsenal who owe Chapman the biggest debt. If there is a footballing heaven somewhere, he deserves to look down tonight on a true classic.