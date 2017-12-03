Away day blues growing cause of concern for Huddersfield Town boss Wagner

DAVID WAGNER admits a lack of confidence on the road is hampering Huddersfield Town’s Premier League survival bid.

The Terriers slipped closer to the drop zone over the weekend via a 2-0 defeat at Everton on what was Sam Allardyce’s first game at the helm of the home side.

In failing to score for a seventh consecutive league outing away from the John Smith’s Stadium, Town matched an unwanted record set in 1988.

“We are all very disappointed,” said the 46-year-old. “There is no question about the effort and the character of the players.

“Against Everton, we showed that – and especially in our defensive work. But we also have to be honest and admit it was not good enough in the offensive part. We did not have enough creativity in the final third.

“This is why we lost the game. There was not a lot in it. The game was not a nice one or one of high quality, technically.

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler (left) and Everton's Idrissa Gueye battle for the ball at Goodison Park on Saturday. Picture: : Dave Howarth/PA

“But Everton showed that little bit of quality and creativity and that was enough to beat us. It was a very disappointing afternoon.

“Our first touch was not good enough, our crosses were not good enough. Our shots were not good enough, our one-twos were not good enough. A lot of technical mistakes were made.

“We just did not look confident and we did not show enough quality in the final third, both as individuals and as a team.”

Town last scored away from home on the opening day in a 3-0 triumph at Crystal Palace. Wagner added: “We have played 10-12 hours away without scoring and without winning away. It would help if we could score the first goal.

“But no-one is going to give that present to us. We have to work for it. As a team, we have shown our talent this season but that was not the case at Everton.

“I totally understand confidence comes with success and goals. At the minute, we don’t have the best away record and that is the truth.

“What we have to do is learn to be totally independent from these circumstances. We must trust and believe in the talent of this group.

“Don’t think too much about what happens or where we are. We were not confident enough or brave enough. Without those things, it is very difficult.”

Town’s home record – 11 of their 15 points have been earned in the West Riding – is in stark contrast to their form on the road. With back-to-back games at the John Smith’s Stadiumg against Brighton and Chelsea to come, Wagner wants a response from his side to their latest setback on the road.

“We now have two home games,” he added. “The first one against Brighton is massive for us. Our home record is the opposite of how we are away and that means we are confident and create moments.”