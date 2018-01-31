Bournemouth win at Chelsea piles pressure on Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN slipped deeper into the relegation mire last night after only West Bromwich Albion of the clubs below David Wagner’s men failed to pick up points.

Bournemouth’s victory at Chelsea was the result of the night in the battle to avoid the drop but draws for Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Stoke City and Southampton saw the Terriers tumble to fourth bottom, their lowest standing of the season.

With a trip to Manchester United in store next, Huddersfield could be in the dropzone come 5pm due to Saints and Swansea City, both a point behind the Yorkshire club, also being in action on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth scored three goals in 16 remarkable second-half minutes to record a sensational 3-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring for the visitors shortly after the interval before Junior Stanislas doubled their lead with 64 minutes on the clock.

Former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake then netted a third moments later to stun Antonio Conte’s toothless side on a night to forget for the Premier League champions.

Kevin De Bruyne was again the inspiration as Manchester City opened up a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over West Brom. City may have pulled out of a deadline day deal for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez but on the field it was business as usual at the Etihad Stadium.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s late own goal denied struggling Newcastle a first Premier League win at St James’ Park since October as Burnley struck late to snatch a 1-1 draw. Sam Vokes’s close-range header went in off Darlow via the crossbar with five minutes remaining to cancel out Jamaal Lascelles 65th-minute opener

Southampton recovered from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton but wasted the chance to ignite their season as their struggles continued in the final third. There was little to get those who braved the cold excited at the bet365 Stadium as Stoke and Watford shared a goalless stalemate.

Christian Eriksen scored within 11 seconds as Tottenham brushed aside a below-par Manchester United to seal a crunch 2-0 win.