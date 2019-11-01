Brentford v Huddersfield Town – Influence of Danny and Nicky Cowley having positive effect

HUddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga has hailed the “fresh start” given to the Terriers squad by managerial duo Danny and Nicky Cowley.

The brothers were named manager and assistant manager respectively at the Terriers in early September and have quickly turned Huddersfield’s fortunes around.

New Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley (left) with brother and assistant manager Nicky. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Town are unbeaten in their last six Championship games – picking up 12 points – a run they will be looking to extend when they face Brentford at Griffin Park on Saturday.

“They came in and it gave us a fresh start. They brought some new ideas into the team and I think it gave all the players some confidence back,” said Kachunga.

“We have been working hard in training to get their ideas into our minds. We know right now that not everything is perfect, but everyone has seen that in every game we have taken a step forward.

“The game against Middlesbrough wasn’t the best performance but we didn’t concede and that is a big step for us.”

This weekend’s clash with Brentford marks the beginning of a tough run of fixtures for Town, who travel to high-flying Preston North End next weekend before clashes with Swansea City, Leeds United and Bristol City, as well as a home game against Birmingham City, following the next international break.

“The league is really tough, everyone knows how tough this league is,” said Kachunga. “Sometimes you have three games in a week and each game is a different test to the one before.

“But we know that we must stick together as a team because only as a team can you win games in this league. And if we want to move up the table then that is important for us.

“The Championship is hard to predict. You have games where teams are really deep and play more with long balls. But teams like Brentford play a bit more football.

“Each week you can face something different but in the Premier League every week you played a team who wanted to press you, who wanted the ball.”

The German-born forward endured a difficult campaign last season as Huddersfield were relegated from the top flight.

The 27-year-old failed to score a goal in 20 Premier League games but recently ended his scoring drought in the Terriers’ 3-0 win over Hull.

“I came back in a hard period for the club, we went down and I wasn’t playing much,” he added. “It wasn’t the easiest period for me. But everyone around the club, the supporters and my family gave me so much confidence back.

“I know I still have a lot of things to improve and maybe playing a different role on the pitch will help but I think everyone can see I always try my best.

“I always give 100 per cent for the club and I was really pleased to score my first goal.”

Kachunga is out of contract at the end of the season but admits he has not thought much about his future: “I don’t think about it a lot right now. I am just happy to be back in the team again and that we are winning games.”