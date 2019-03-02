Brighton 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Latest from Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN went in level at the break after 45 minutes featuring few chances.

More than half an hour had been played before the first shot on goal, Alex Pritchard firing straight at Mat Ryan from 25 yards.

It proved to the only effort on target in the first half, though the hosts did go agonisingly close six minutes before the break through Alireza Johanbakhsh.

Having cut inside Juninho Bacuna, the Iranian international unleashed a ferocious shot that flew over Jonas Lossl and against the crossbar.

Bacuna brought a smart save from Ryan on the stroke of half-time.

Those three efforts apart, it was pretty poor fare for the Amex Stadium crowd as the two teams largely cancelled each other out.