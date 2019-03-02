Brighton 1 Huddersfield Town 0: How the players rated

The Yorkshire Post's Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town's narrow 1-0 loss at Brighton in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 7

Little to do in the first half but then denied Jahanbakhsh and Andover with fine saves after the restart, the second being the pick as a fierce shot was kept out one handed. No chance with what proved to be the winner.

Bacuna 8

The only change from the midweek win over Wolves as the injured Demeaco Duhaney dropped out, he again impressed in the unfamiliar right back role. Key saving tackle denied Murray early in the second half. Moved into midfield late on.

Schindler 7

Broke up several promising attacks with his good reading of the game. Brave throughout.

Kongolo 7

Brilliant last-ditch tackle on Andone denied the substitute a clear run on goal just after the hour. Cut off another dart forward by Andone late on.

Durm 6

Coped well with the threat posed by Knockaert out wide. Needed a bit more control with his passing at times.

Stankovic 6

Clattered by Murray on the stroke of half-time but could not be knocked out of his stride. Patrolled the area in front of the back four admirably. Substituted.

Hogg 6

Took an early knock to his hip but gamely carried on before finally having to admit defeat and go off just before the interval. Substituted.

Billing 5

Too casual at times, particularly when bringing the ball out of defence - allowing Brighton to dispossess him. Shot straight at Ryan when played in midway through second half.

Pritchard 6

Jeered incessantly by the home fans after once choosing a move to Norwich ahead of joining the Seagulls, he came close to answering those taunts in first half stoppage time with a shot that Ryan saved. Substituted.

Grant 5

Always willing to run at the Brighton defence but did not enjoy much luck. Game largely passed him by.

Mounie 6

Fresh from scoring only his second goal of the season, he brought a flying save from Ryan late on as Town pressed for an equaliser. Booked.

Substitutes:

Mooy (for Hogg 41) 6

Not able to influence matters in the second half,as Brighton stepped up a gear.

Kachunga (for Pritchard 62) 5

Landed awkwardly after a tussle with Bernardo but soldiered on. Little impact.

Hadergjonaj (for Stankovic 66) 5

Came on to make his 50th appearance for Town and quickly had a misunderstanding with Bacuna that almost let Brighton in.