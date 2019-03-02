Brighton v Huddersfield Town: Latest from Terriers

Huddersfield Town head to Brighton looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Team news: Tommy Smith serves the second of a three-game ban following his straight red at Newcastle United a week ago. Adama Diakhaby (hamstring) is facing another four weeks out, as is Isaac Mbenza (calf). Demeaco Duhaney is a doubt after suffering an injury scare on debut in the midweek win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, meaning the only change from Tuesday is likely to be Juninho Bacuna coming in at right back in place of Duhaney.

Last six games: Brighton & Hove Albion LDWLWL, Huddersfield Town LLLLLW.

Referee: M Dean (Merseyside).

Last time: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1; April 7, 2018; Premier League. Steve Mounie netted what proved to be his last goal in Town colours for almost eight months to earn a precious point on the south coast.

Key opposition player: Glenn Murray. The evergreen striker continues to bang in the goals despite the Seagulls’ struggles in recent weeks.

Talking point: Town hosted Brighton in 15th place at the start of December but a controversial defeat that day sparked a horrific run that means relegation remains a near certainty despite the midweek win over Wolves. Can Jan Siewert’s men, buoyed by ending that 93 day wait for a victory, exact a modicum of revenge?