Bristol City v Huddersfield Town: Karlan Grant ready to fire Terriers up the table

Huddersfield Town’s players are “gutted” the scale of their improvement under Danny and Nicky Cowley has not been fully reflected in results, according to striker Karlan Grant.

The Terriers have only lost once in 10 matches, but have drawn five, including the last two, at home to Birmingham City and Swansea City. Despite their obvious improvement since Danny Cowley and his brother and assistant Nicky took over, they are just two points above the relegation zone.

Top-scorer Grant feels they deserve better ahead of the trip to promotion-chasing Bristol City.

“We are playing better football under the Cowleys,” said Grant, signed from Charlton Athletic in January.

“We are gutted we haven’t got more points from the last few games.

“We’ve been getting into the right situations but we just need to start taking our chances.”

Taking chances is Grant’s department, and he is already in double figures for the season, despite Huddersfield’s struggles before Jan Siewart was sacked for a terrible start to life back in the Championship and replaced with the new management team.

There is no resting on laurels from the 22-year-old, though, and he has been working hard on the training ground to contribute more than just goals.

“I’m always trying to improve,” he said. “The final third, I’m working on that, and my heading to help the team out.

“You always have to work on every aspect of your game.

“My job is to score goals and to help the team. I’ve been playing good football under the new manager.”

Grant has had to develop his game under the Cowleys, having been pushed out wide so Fraizer Campbell can play as the centre-forward.

“Whether I’m striker or out wide it doesn’t matter,” insisted Grant. “I’m happy to play wherever the manager puts me.

“Fraizer and I get on well off the pitch. He’s a top player who works hard every game and helps me get in pockets of space.

“I’m focused on the team and trying to get results. If we keep getting results and I keep scoring then it’s all good. I believed in myself when I came here (jumping from then-League One Charlton to then-Premier League Huddersfield) and I’ve reaped the rewards.”

The Terriers will give a late fitness test to right-back Danny Simpson and are without suspended midfielder Trevor Chalobah.