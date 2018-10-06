Burnley 1 Huddersfield Town 1: How the players rated...

The Yorkshire Post's chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his match ratings after Huddersfield Town earned a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 6

Had little chance with the opening goal, such was the accuracy of Vokes’ header. Showed safe hands in the second half as Vokes flicked a Gudmundsson shot.

Durm 7

Used the ball well down the right flank, always making himself available when a team-mate was in trouble. Had one good chance when found on his own wide in the Clarets’ penalty area but he shot high and wide.

Jorgensen 7

Always looked comfortable on the ball and read the game well when Burnley tried to probe the visitors’ defence. Booked

Schindler 7

Passed a fitness test on the morning of the game but failed to get anywhere near Vokes’ leap for the first goal. Made amends by heading in Town’s equaliser before being left prone by a thunderous shot from Ashley Westwood.

Lowe 7

Has stepped up a level in the Premier League this season, the left back’s delivery from out wide proving a useful attacking weapon. His cross was headed in by Schindler for the equaliser. Hobbled off when substituted.

Billing 8

Classy on the ball and used his physical presence well. Like many in blue and white, however, his finishing was awry with Billing firing high and wide with two first half openings.

Hogg 7

Anchored midfield and always looked in control, even if some groans did greet a back pass when nothing was on in front of Hogg. He couldn’t hit the target with a rising half-volley when well placed early in the first half.

Mooy 7

Pushed forward into an advanced role whenever Town had possession and proved a real threat to the Burnley defence. Brought Joe Hart’s first save of the game with a searing drive.

Pritchard 8

Once again underlined why Huddersfield carry much more attacking threat with the busy midfielder in the team. His pressing brought a great chance for Depoitre and then he put Van La Parra through for an opportunity he couldn’t take.

Van la Parra 6

Does so much of the approach play right, as he did against Burnley. But he then lets it down with a poor pass or finish. Substituted around the hour mark.

Depoitre 5

Had a great chance early on when set up by Pritchard but Tarkowski pulled off a wonderful block. Later, the striker looked set to convert a cross from Pritchard only for a vital nick off Tarkowski to put him off. Rightly booked for a dreadful dive before being substituted.

Substitutes

Mounie (for Van la Parra 59) 6

The chance he craved just wouldn’t fall his way.

Mbenza (for Depoitre 59) 6

Has plenty of pace but couldn’t make much headway out wide.

Hadergjonaj (for Lowe 86) -

Clattered late on by Taylor.