Huddersfield Town head to Turf Moor this afternoon to take on Burnley in the Premier League.

David Wagner is optimistic that Christopher Schindler (knee) could feature, with the influential centre-half returning to training on Friday after being taken off in last weekend's home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

But fellow defender Terence Kongolo (hamstring) is out for four to six weeks, with Tommy Smith (groin), Abdelhamid Sabiri (ankle) also missing the game, alongside Danny Williams.