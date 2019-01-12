Cardiff City 0 Huddersfield Town 0: How the players rated

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town's 0-0 draw in Wales.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 6

Rarely threatened as the Town defence did a good job of keeping the hosts at bay, though the ‘keeper did have to dash from his area and head clear to deny Healey.

Hadergjonaj 6

Fortunate not to concede a penalty when he slid in to clip the ankle of Hoilett as the Cardiff man looked poised to score. Was then left aghast at the other end when Lee Mason, after initially awarding a penalty for a foul on the full back, changed his mind after consulting the linesman.

Jorgensen 5

A dig in the ribs to Camarasa sent the Cardiff man to the floor when waiting for a Town corner and fortunate to avoid at least a yellow card. Committed too many mistakes.

Schindler 7

Back after a one-game ban and took just ten minutes to be booked for a late challenge on Mendez-Ling.

Durm 6

Preferred to Chris Lowe at left back, the German was left horribly exposed by Mendez-Laing’s pace early on but he recovered well to put in a good shift.

Hogg 7

Tremendous workrate once again. Never shirked a tackle, either, as he tried to drive Huddersfield forward.

Billing 6

Unable to stamp his authority on proceedings but still produced a couple of killer passes that deserved better from his team-mates. Long throw a threat.

Kachunga 6

Had a couple of sightings of goal in the first half but unable to capitalise. Worked hard throughout.

Pritchard 5

Always looking to make something happen but too often his final pass was lacking. Best example came just before the hour when he had three team-mates to aim for but picked Kachunga (the only one marked) and the ball was cleared. His corners were woeful. Substituted.

Puncheon 7

League debut in Town colours for the Crystal Palace loanee and came close to a goal with a drilled effort from 25 yards that went just wide. Brought some much needed quality to Town’s attacking play, though fatigue did seem to set in late on.

Mounie 6

Won plenty in the air and linked up well with the midfield. Had more support than usual but nothing quite fell for the striker, who did at least manage the game’s first effort on target just as the final quarter for under way. Substituted.

Substitutes

Mbenza (for Pritchard 72) 6

Unable to use his pace.

Depoitre (for Mounie 87) -

Brought on in the hope he could snatch a late winner and brought a decent save from Etheridge at the death.