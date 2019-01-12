Cardiff City 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Latest from Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN went in level at the break in a relegation tussle with Cardiff City that falls into the ‘must win’ category.

Eight points behind the fourth bottom Bluebirds before kick-off, the Terriers displayed plenty of ambition but were unable to apply the final touch.

Jason Puncheon, a lively presence in the Town attack, went close with a drilled effort from 25 yards, while Elias Kachunga had a shot blocked by Joe Bennett.

Cardiff’s best moment came when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing skipped past Erik Durm with ease wide on the Huddersfield left before curling a cross for Junior Hoilett.

A goal seemed certain only for Florent Hadergjonaj to slide in and clip Hoilett on the ankle. His resulting shot was scuffed and easily saved by Jonas Lossl, while referee Lee Mason waved away the penalty appeals.

Sean Morrison also went close from a corner just before the interval but Town went in level.