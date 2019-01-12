Cardiff City 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Terriers fuming at lost 'penalty'

CONTROVERSY abounded in south Wales as Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City ground out a goalless draw.

Lee Mason awarded the Terriers a 76th minute penalty after Florent Hadergjonaj had gone down under a challenge from Joe Bennett only to then reverse the decision following a lengthy consultation with linesman Stuart Burt.

David Wagner was incensed on the touchline, and the Town chief continued his protests to the officials after the final whistle.

Replays suggested Town had been hard done to, even if the first contact Bennett made with Hadergjonaj came out of the area.

A point does little for Huddersfield’s prospects at the foot of the table. Wagner’s men did display plenty of intent but there was a lack of quality to proceedings and a draw was fair on the balance of play.

It took until the final quarter for either side to manage an effort on target and the boos that rang out from the locals in the 30,725 crowd spoke volumes about their frustration at a poor showing from Neil Warnock’s men.

Jason Puncheon, a lively presence in the Town attack, went close in the first half with a drilled effort from 25 yards, while Elias Kachunga had a shot blocked by Bennett.

Cardiff’s best moment came when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing skipped past Erik Durm with ease wide on the Huddersfield left before curling a cross for Junior Hoilett.

A goal seemed certain only for Florent Hadergjonaj to slide in and clip Hoilett on the ankle. His resulting shot was scuffed and easily saved by Jonas Lossl, while referee Lee Mason waved away the penalty appeals.

Sean Morrison also went close from a corner just before the interval. Both sides pushed for the winner on the restart but, in the end, had to settle for a point.