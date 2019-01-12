Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town – Bluebirds are testing manager Neil Warnock’s health

MANAGER Neil Warnock is the first to admit Cardiff City’s tendency to leave it late is not conducive to his good health.

But the Bluebirds’ chief is rightfully proud of how clinical his side have been once ahead in this season’s Premier League.

“There is a togetherness about the club, win or lose, and that has helped us a lot,” said Warnock ahead of facing his old club today.

“We have only been in front for 94 minutes this season and yet we have 18 points. That is a great return.

“No good for the manager’s health, but it shows how clinical we can be. That said I do believe we should have an extra eight or nine points.”

To put this into context Huddersfield have spent 282 minutes ahead this season and yet have eight points fewer than fourth-bottom Cardiff.

After a horrible run that saw eight straight league defeats followed last weekend by an FA Cup exit at Bristol City, Town are desperate to stop the rot in south Wales.

Cardiff, however, are equally keen to inflict potentially fatal damage on a relegation rival.

“A massive game for both of us,” Warnock told The Yorkshire Post. “Huddersfield have not been on a great run, but I think they are capable of getting points anywhere in the country.

“Losing Aaron Mooy was a big blow, he makes such a different. Even without him Huddersfield have played well, but things haven’t gone their way.

“Look at the Burnley game, they did not deserve to lose that, but that is how it is when you are down there.

“We both started the season as favourites to go down. We are enjoying it and trying to be positive.

“Maybe too positive as in our last two home games we went in trying to be on the front foot and conceded inside the first two minutes both times.”