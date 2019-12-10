Charlton Athletic 0 Huddersfield Town 1 - Substitute Matty Daly grabs late winner for Terriers

Matty Daly came off the bench to seal a dramatic stoppage-time 1-0 victory for Huddersfield at Championship rivals Charlton.

The Terriers substitute struck with virtually the last kick of a largely forgettable encounter to boost their own survival hopes. The game was delayed by 10 minutes after Huddersfield’s team bus got stuck in traffic.

The lethargic visitors were almost caught out early on by Jonathan Leko’s trickery, although the Charlton attacker’s delivery was caught by Terriers keeper Kamil Grabara.

Dillon Phillips was called into action at the other end to deal with Josh Koroma’s well-struck half volley moments before Alfie Doughty fired wildly off target.

Phillips’s blushes were spared when his headed clearance went straight to Koroma, who was eventually bustled off the ball by Charlton’s defence. The Addicks keeper did well to push behind Steve Mounie’s angled effort, with Christopher Schindler heading over from the corner.

Chris Solly made a crucial challenge on returning former Charlton favourite Karlan Grant with just as the striker was about to shoot.

And Huddersfield’s top scorer should have done a lot better two minutes before the interval, firing over from six yards after being picked out by Koroma.

Phillips reacted well to thwart Grant and Koroma as Huddersfield’s impressive start to the second half continued.

Mounie headed inches wide after rising high to meet Grant’s corner while Charlton’s Conor Gallagher saw his shot blocked.

Solly was only denied by Florent Hadergjonaj’s excellent block. while Charlton did have the ball in the net in the 86th minute, although Lyle Taylor’s effort was ruled out because Naby Sarr was adjudged to be offside.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Daly swept the ball home late on after being found by an excellent pass from Hadergjonaj.

Charlton: Phillips, Lockyer, Pearce, Sarr, Solly, Gallagher, Pratley, Doughty (Vennings 73), Purrington, Leko (Taylor 69),Bonne. Unused substitutes: Matthews, Oshilaja, Ledley, Morgan, Maynard-Brewer.

Huddersfield Town: Grabara, Edmonds-Green, Schindler, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj, Kachunga, Hogg, Bacuna, Koroma (Simpson 73), Mounie (Daly 76), Ahearne-Grant. Unused substitutes: Coleman, Harratt, High, Austerfield, Jackson.

Referee: G Scott (Oxfordshire).