Cheers: Huddersfield Town fans offered free festive drink

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen has brought a little a Christmas cheer to Terriers fans making the long trek down to Southampton on Saturday.

For the Town defender – already something of a cult figure amongst fans at the John Smith’s Stadium – has offered to buy a fesive drink for every fan who makes the 472-mile round trip to St Mary’s, just 48 hours before Christmas Day.

Jorgensen, 27, who is known as Zanka, wrote on Twitter: “I hope you like the gift. Zanka Claus is coming to Town!”

In a video message, he added: “Your support this year has been truly amazing, so I thought I would think up something special for those of you travelling to Southampton this weekend.”

The club said away fans will be presented with a voucher when they enter St Mary’s – where they have an allocation of 2,596 tickets – and can redeem for a drink at Huddersfield’s next home match on Boxing Day against Stoke.

Huddersfield charge around £3.20 for a pint of beer – so if all their travelling fans take up the free drink offer, it would cost Danish intyernational Jorgensen £8,300.

Town fans have been forced to run up the miles recently, following their heroes around the country. Their last four away trips have been to Bournemouth, Arsenal, Everton and Watford, last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has seen his loan move to Chesterfield cut short.

The Owls have injury fears over No 1 Keiren Westwood, meaning Dawson could be needed on the bench – with Joe Wildsmith starting – for Saturday’s Championship meeting with Middlesbrough.

Dawson played twice as a Spireite in a fortnight in Derbyshire, helping the club to a 2-1 win over Barnet, before a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe.