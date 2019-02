Huddersfield Town travel to Chelsea today for their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge,

Karlan Grant is in the squad following his transfer from Charlton Athletic earlier this week and starts from the bench.

Philip Billing returns from injury, while Aaron Mooy also starts after making a long overdue return in the midweek defeat at home to Everton. The Australian’s last start for Town came in the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on December 8.