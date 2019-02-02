Chelsea 5 Huddersfield Town 0: Latest from Stamford Bridge

Have your say

A first goal in English football for Gonzalo Higuain and an Eden Hazard penalty on half-time means Huddersfield Town have it all to do at the break against Chelsea.

Argentinian striker Higuain, on loan from Juventus, broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a razor sharp finish.

N’Golo Kante created the opportunity with a delightful pass that left the Terriers defence flat-footed.

Higuain also fired into the side-netting during a first half in which the hosts did most of the pressing as Jonas Lossl made saves from Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Town, though, still had their moments with Aaron Mooy heading over from a Chris Lowe cross and Philip Billing having a shot blocked after good work from Adama Diakhaby.

Chelsea doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time through Hazard from the spot after Azpilicueta had been fouled by Elias Kachunga.

Hazard added a third on 66 minutes, before Higuain made it 4-0 three minutes later.

David Luiz added a fifth goal late in the game.