Chelsea are vulnerable, believes Huddersfield Town boss

New Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has identified Chelsea’s vulnerabilities, but played down the impact of their current dismal form ahead of the Terriers’ trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri’s men could face a hostile atmosphere after crashing to a 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, and it is one Siewert will be looking to exploit.

But the German sought to minimise the significance of the result and said his own side must simply focus on building on their encouraging display in defeat to Everton last week.

Siewert said: “The most important thing is that we don’t even care about it - that we focus on our own task and stay with it no matter what is happening inside or outside the stadium.

“There is never a good time (to play Chelsea) - this is just the task we are given. For me it was the possibility to observe Chelsea so I know the situation and I know they have difficulties.

“I saw some situations in which they were vulnerable, but to be honest it will be a totally different game. I know Maurizio Sarri is a fantastic manager and we have to face everything which they give us.”

The Terriers’ survival prospects may have been written off by many, but Siewert said he saw enough in his first game in charge last week to bring cautious encouragement.

“I am still convinced because for 70 minutes last week they made me really proud,” added Siewert. “I have come here to develop something, but I have also got to say that I’m not a magician.”

Siewert, who said he did not expect his team to be involved in any activity on transfer deadline day, confirmed striker Karlan Grant will feature in his squad after joining from Charlton this week.