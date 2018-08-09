Cult hero Michael Hefele leaves Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN defender Michael Hefele has joined Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old, a cult figure at the John Smith’s Stadium, leaves the Terriers after falling down the pecking order at the Premier League club.

Hefele made 48 appearances following his arrival from Dynamo Dresden in the summer of 2016.

He was part of the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday and Reading in the play-offs to clinch promotion to the top flight.

Last season saw Hefele dogged by an Achilles problem, restricting him to just 32 minutes in the Premier League via two cameos from the bench.