Danny Cowley’s delight as Huddersfield Town scale the mountain

DANNY COWLEY was left to savour a landmark occasion after Huddersfield Town beat Roses rivals Blackburn Rovers – the first time the club have come from behind to win since April 14, 2017.

Trailling to Danny Graham’s early goal, Town dug deep to triumph thanks to a first home strike from Jon-Gorenc Stankovic and a wonderful curler from Steve Mounie. It means that Huddersfield have a seven-point cushion above the drop zone heading into 2020.

Steve Mounie scores Huddersfield's winner.

Relieved manager Cowley said: “We gave ourselves a mountain to climb, but we climbed it and when you get to the top, you are pretty happy. It was a good win and it has been a difficult period.

“It is the first time since the team have come back (to win) since April 2017 and, if you want to be a successful team, you have to win football matches in different ways.”

On Mounie’s strike, he added: “They were all singing Steve’s name in the changing room after and I think he was singing his own name! It was good enough to win any game. I would love to say I have coached Steve to do that but I would be lying. It was a hell of a finish.”

Meanwhile, Cowley has revealed that he is hoping to sanction some incoming loan business in the January transfer window and has several targets.

He said: “We would like to bring in some left-footed defenders to give us some more balance and then help the team in the attacking areas of the pitch at seven, 11, nine and ten.

“We are going to have to use the loan market well. We have the option of some young Premier League loans, but we are in a relegation battle. So we also have to look at getting the balance right in terms of technical, tactical, physical and mental.

“We know exactly the positions, profile and characters that we want.”