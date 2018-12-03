David Wagner confident Huddersfield Town have strong case over Steve Mounie red card

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have appealed against Steve Mounie’s red card in the weekend defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Benin striker, dismissed by referee Michael Oliver for a challenge on Yves Bissouma, is set to sit out the next three games through suspension - starting with tomorrow’s trip to Bournemouth.

But Town hope the Football Association will overturn the dismissal after lodging an appeal. Head coach David Wagner believes the club has a strong case.

“Yeah, we will appeal it of course and we hope to get back something today.,” said the Terriers chief. “We will see. On reflection, it is still the case after everything I have seen on video I still have the same opinion.”

Pressed further on why he believes Town have a strong case, Wagner added: “It was not a straight leg and he wanted to pull his leg away.

“It wasn’t intense in terms of the tempo. He had the intention to hit the ball. Because the ball bounced his foot was a little higher. He has the intention to go into the opponent with a straight leg. In my opinion it was anything but a red card.

“Immediately I spoke with Steve he didn’t want to do anything harsh or nasty. You look at it and you can see it.

“If you look at it from different angles it looks different but we have to judge it in real time and from my view it makes absolute sense to appeal.”