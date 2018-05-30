David Wagner’s future was ‘never in doubt’ as Huddersfield Town make significant signing

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chairman Dean Hoyle insists he never had any doubts regarding the future of head coach David Wagner following the German’s decision to sign a new three-year contract.

The news that Wagner, a talismanic figure at the club alongside Hoyle, has committed his future to the club to the summer of 2021 has served as the perfect finale to a magical May for Town, who secured their top-flight status following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea 22 days ago.

Significantly, Wagner’s decision has dispelled fears among Town supporters that he could leave during the close season, with his achievements having alerted a number of rival clubs, at home and abroad.

Leicester City are known admirers of the 46-year-old, who was strongly tipped as a potential successor for under-pressure manager Claude Puel earlier this month, should the Foxes decide to sack the Frenchman.

Wagner has also attracted significant interest from his native Germany in the past few months, with the Town head coach linked with moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and former club Borussia Dortmund, before their decisons to appoint Adi Hutter and Lucien Favre respectively as successors to Niko Kovac and Peter Stoeger.

However, despite all the speculation, Hoyle remained confident that the hugely-popular head coach would stay put and be energised by his next challenge of consolidating Town in the Premier League following two momentous campaigns.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner (Picture: PA)

Planning for next season is already well under way, with new sporting director Olaf Rebbe – who worked in an identical role at Bungesliga outfit Wolfsburg – set to begin work in his new role tomorrow, with Town targetting some quality additions to boost their options this summer.

Hoyle said: “I understand why David is so talked about and sought-after given the things he has achieved here; he is a very talented head coach and has played a huge role in transforming Huddersfield Town into the club it is today.

“However, I have never had any doubts about David’s future. Time and time again he has shown his commitment to Huddersfield Town, as the club has demonstrated its commitment to him.”

Wagner admits to being ‘excited by the future’ following his decision to agree an extended deal, with assistant head coach Christophe Buehler and first-team coach Andrew Hughes having also signed new three-year contracts.

I have never had any doubts about David’s future. Time and time again he has shown his commitment to Huddersfield Town, as the club has demonstrated its commitment to him. Dean Hoyle

It is the second time in just under 12 months that Wagner – who joined Town in November 2015 – had agreed fresh terms.

Last summer, he penned a new two-year-contract after leading Huddersfield into the top-flight for the first time in 44 years. And Wagner has cited the challenge of turning Town into an established Premier League outfit, allied to his special relationship with the club and its supporters, as being pivotal in his decision to agree fresh terms.

Wagner said: “The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one. The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean, the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special. We have achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I am excited about the future.

“We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.”

Emphasising the importance of Buehler and Hughes, Hoyle added: “They have played integral parts in the success we have all enjoyed. Together, they make a fantastic, talented coaching team as they all bring different skill-sets to the table. We have a fantastic working relationship and we are looking forward to taking on the challenge of establishing Huddersfield Town in the Premier League together.”