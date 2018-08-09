Deadline Day: Huddersfield Town swoop late for Montpellier ace

Huddersfield Town got a transfer over the line in the closing minutes of the Premier League transfer window.

The Terriers have completed the loan signing of Belgium Under-21 international Isaac Mbenza from French Ligue 1 club Montpellier HSC.

The 22-year-old winger joins the Terriers on a season-long loan, with the option to then make the move a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Mbenza follows in the footsteps of striker Steve Mounié in completing a move between Montpellier and Huddersfield.

He netted 10 goals in just 26 starts and 17 substitute appearances as Montpellier finished 10th in the top tier of French football last season.

Town head coach David Wagner said: “Isaac is a very exciting player and this is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential.

“You do not play for Belgium at Under-21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes.

“He’s a very quick winger with a direct style of play, which is exactly what we were looking for. As you can see from his last season at Montpellier, he has a real eye for goal too.

“When we first spoke, it’s clear that he is a real winner too; a fierce competitor who will not accept second-best. I like these characteristics in our players!

“I’m looking forward to working with Isaac on the training pitch and in the classroom to help him understand our style of play.”